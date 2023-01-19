Carole Baskin Says Her “Dead” Husband Is Alive and Well

Born in Raleigh, North Carolina, but then raised in Salisbury, NC, Ayeeedubb always knew she wanted to have her voice heard. While receiving her bachelor’s in Human Services at Wingate University, she interned with a new hip-hop radio station in Charlotte. Ayeeedubb had her most memorable moments on social media with her videos on instagram, snapchat, and vine being favorited and reposted by many people all over the world. She wondered what she could do for a living that allows her to just be herself. That is when she decided she wanted to pursue a career as an on-air personality. After her internship ended, she was offered a job to be on-air at Charlotte’s New Hip Hop Station, Streetz 103.3 and 100.5. She was with them for three years when she was then offered her first full time radio position with Live 99.9, a Top 40 radio station in South Bend, Indiana doing nights! After a year, she moved to Albany, NY to do nights on Jamz 96.3 and was then promoted to host her own morning show! When she isn't on air entertaining the city, you can catch her creating GroupChat Topic videos, interviewing celebrities, and always keeping you laughing on social media. Ayeeedubb is now ready to make it back home to Raleigh and take over middays on K97.5!

This was something I definitely wasn’t expecting to be on my 2023 Bingo Card, but remember Tiger King and all of the Carole Baskin madness?

Well, in a new resurfaced interview from a year ago, she had said that her “dead” husband is actually alive and well. She is declaring that he, Don Lewis, was found in Costa Rica. Now, Lewis disappeared in 1997 at the age of 59, and would be 84 today if he is indeed alive and well.

He was declared legally dead by police in 2002, so you see how this story is a little crazy?

Do you believe Carole Baskins that her ex husband is really alive and well?