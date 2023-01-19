HomeAyeeedubb

Carole Baskin Says Her “Dead” Husband Is Alive and Well

This was something I definitely wasn’t expecting to be on my 2023 Bingo Card, but remember Tiger King and all of the Carole Baskin madness?

Well, in a new resurfaced interview from a year ago, she had said that her “dead” husband is actually alive and well. She is declaring that he, Don Lewis, was found in Costa Rica. Now, Lewis disappeared in 1997 at the age of 59, and would be 84 today if he is indeed alive and well.

He was declared legally dead by police in 2002, so you see how this story is a little crazy?

Do you believe Carole Baskins that her ex husband is really alive and well?

 

