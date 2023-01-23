HomeAyeeedubb

Jimbo World Talks Best Part Of Florida, Acting Dreams, Biggest Red Flag In Women

Source: Quan Vuitton / @quanvuitton

Big shout out to Jimbo World coming all the way from St. Petersburg, Florida to chop it up with me on his media run in the Carolinas.

We talked about roller coasters, acting in his music videos, and what he thinks the biggest red flag in women is! Be sure to stream his latest project, Street Preacher, out now!

