Nominate An Individual Or Business That Has Positively Impacted Apex!

The Think Apex Awards allow town officials to recognize businesses, individuals, non-profit organizations, and youth for their dedicated service to others and the Apex community as a whole. Honoring community members for their dedication and invaluable contributions to our community strengthens our commitment to one another as the Peak of Good Living.

Do you know a business, individual, non-profit, or youth that has uniquely given back or positively impacted the Apex community in 2022? Help shine a light on those community members by nominating them for a Think Apex Award now through February 28th!

Nomination requirements:

Individual, group, and youth nominees must live in Apex.

Business and non-profit nominees must be located in Apex.

Home based businesses not located in Apex must exhibit 75% Apex based clientele.

Past recipients of the Top Thinker Award ARE NOT eligible to be nominated again. (Please see list below)

Past recipients of the Honorable Mention Award ARE eligible to be nominated again. (Please see list below)

Note: This is not an award based on “customer service” or any other aspect of an individual’s profession.

