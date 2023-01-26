K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. is the purpose of the Durham City-County Martin Luther King, Jr. (MLK) Employee Observance Program. The celebration, jointly-hosted by Durham’s local government organizations, will take place on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. The program will begin at 11:30 a.m. inside First Presbyterian Church located at 305 E. Main Street in downtown Durham. The event will be held in person for the first time since 2020.

Reverend Dr. Jonathan C. Augustine will be the keynote speaker for the 18th Annual Durham City-County MLK Employee Observance Program. Rev. Dr. Augustine serves as senior pastor of St. Joseph African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church in Durham and national chaplain of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated. He is a published author, the recipient of many esteemed awards, and a dedicated community activist. In addition to being a respected religious leader and pillar of the community, he is also a veteran.

The public is invited to enjoy the program which will also include remarks from local leaders and elected officials. Musical selections will be provided by students from Jordan High School.

For more information about the program, contact the Durham County Manager’s Office at 919-560-0000 or email publicinformationoffice@dconc.gov.

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Durham MLK, Jr. Observance Program Announced was originally published on foxync.com