Man Claims He Temporarily Died and Demons Sang Rihanna’s “Umbrella.”

I know that is one crazy headline, but this one pastor is making some wild claims!
A Michigan pastor says he (temporarily) went to hell and has now decided to share some details about what exactly happened on his journey.
Gerald Johnson says he died in 2016 after suffering a heart attack, and what he saw and heard was horrifying. Johnson says he saw terrible, gruesome sights of torture and pain, and heard music that was designed to cause maximum trauma.
One part that caught a lot of people’s attention to his story is that when he went to hell, he said they were singing “Umbrella” by Rihanna. SAY WHAT?!
Check out the full video and let me know what you think about this?