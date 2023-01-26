Man Claims He Temporarily Died and Demons Sang Rihanna’s “Umbrella.”

Born in Raleigh, North Carolina, but then raised in Salisbury, NC, Ayeeedubb always knew she wanted to have her voice heard. While receiving her bachelor’s in Human Services at Wingate University, she interned with a new hip-hop radio station in Charlotte. Ayeeedubb had her most memorable moments on social media with her videos on instagram, snapchat, and vine being favorited and reposted by many people all over the world. She wondered what she could do for a living that allows her to just be herself. That is when she decided she wanted to pursue a career as an on-air personality. After her internship ended, she was offered a job to be on-air at Charlotte’s New Hip Hop Station, Streetz 103.3 and 100.5. She was with them for three years when she was then offered her first full time radio position with Live 99.9, a Top 40 radio station in South Bend, Indiana doing nights! After a year, she moved to Albany, NY to do nights on Jamz 96.3 and was then promoted to host her own morning show! When she isn't on air entertaining the city, you can catch her creating GroupChat Topic videos, interviewing celebrities, and always keeping you laughing on social media. Ayeeedubb is now ready to make it back home to Raleigh and take over middays on K97.5!

I know that is one crazy headline, but this one pastor is making some wild claims!

A Michigan pastor says he (temporarily) went to hell and has now decided to share some details about what exactly happened on his journey.

Gerald Johnson says he died in 2016 after suffering a heart attack, and what he saw and heard was horrifying. Johnson says he saw terrible, gruesome sights of torture and pain, and heard music that was designed to cause maximum trauma.

One part that caught a lot of people’s attention to his story is that when he went to hell, he said they were singing “Umbrella” by Rihanna. SAY WHAT?!

Check out the full video and let me know what you think about this?