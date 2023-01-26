K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Boasting the title of “It” Girl is an exclusive party of sorts only reserved for a special set of ladies — women who have proven time and time again to be bosses in multiple walks of life, oftentimes simultaneously.

Dess Dior is the epitome of what it means to be that girl, and we were blessed to have her stop by POTC for a conversation about everything that makes her one of the standouts on BET’s The Impact Atlanta.

Big Dess kept it cute-yet-candid in her sit-down with Incognito and DJ Misses. The three had an open discussion about the things currently inspiring Dior’s style, music and business moves overall. Of course, Dess was a good sport at answering all of Incog’s signature rapid fire questions as well. Take a guess at what she said her ideal superpower would be!

Watch the full interview with Dess Dior on Posted On The Corner below:

Dess Dior Breaks Down Everything That Makes Her An “It” Girl was originally published on blackamericaweb.com