NC Police Find Razor Blades On Gas Pump Handles

New fear unlocked.

Police in North Carolina have issued a warning to watch out for razor blades being put on gas handles.

Now, this was first reported in Forest City, NC which is more towards Charlotte for the findings of the razors on gas pump handles, but people are crazy and you have to know what is going on just to be safe in your town!

The department is warning citizens to just be “aware” of their surroundings while pumping gas and to always check before grabbing the handle.

Some razor reports were also found in Rutherford County.

Be safe out there, America.

