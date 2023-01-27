Dinosaurs Are Headed To Rocky Mount!

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The Children’s Museum at the Imperial Centre for the Arts & Sciences will host “Dinosaurs: Land of Fire and Ice.” The interactive exhibit runs from Feb. 4 to May 14.

Get ready to travel back in time and see what it was like when these giant animals walked the Earth during the Cretaceous Period 65-145 million years ago. Children will be able to climb, touch and explore the prehistoric world in the land of dinosaurs.

Attendees will have a chance to be a paleontologist and dig for fossils at the Field Research Station. The “Land of Fire” features a Triceratops, a T-Rex and more. The “Land of Ice” has a Troodon and an Edmontosaurus, which lived in cold climate of Alaska.

“Dinosaurs: The Land of Fire and Ice” was created by the Minnesota Children’s Museum. It is a great opportunity for families to learn and have fun together as well as for students, scout troops, youth groups and more.

Admission is $6 per person. Tickets can be purchased at the Imperial Centre or online at imperialcentre.org. On Sundays admission is free to City of Rocky Mount residents. For more information, call 252-972-1266.

