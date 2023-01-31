Kim Kardashian Snaps On Paparazzo Who Asked About Kanye West Battery Case In Front Of Their Children

There are people who work in media who take their jobs so seriously that they abandon all sense of common decency. They simply ignore that part of themselves that understands certain things are inappropriate—like questioning a mother about her ex-husband’s legal issues right in front of their children.

According to Page Six, Kim Kardashian was attending her daughter North’s basketball game when a paparazzo took the opportunity to ask for her thoughts on Ye aka Kanye West being accused of battery.

“Hey Kim, what do you think of Kanye hitting someone…?” the photographer asked.

“Do not talk to me about that in front of my kids,” Kardashian responded, while one of her children can be heard shouting, “Please leave!”

Kardashian has already recently spoken about how difficult it is to protect her children while co-parenting with her ex—just by virtue of Ye being Ye. It probably doesn’t help that the media attention generated by Ye-related shenanigans always seems to bleed all over the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star when she’s trying her best to mind her own business.

From Page Six:

The protective mom of four then ensured her kids got in the silver SUV safely before she said goodbye to her sister Khloé Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson, who also attended the basketball game.

A few hours prior, TMZ reported that West, 45, was named the suspect of a battery investigation after he grabbed a woman’s phone out of her hand and threw it once she refused to stop filming him.

According to footage of the incident, the “Donda” rapper noticed he was being followed by someone who was recording him outside of his daughter North’s basketball game.

Ye then got out of his car and confronted the woman, while she recorded him with her dog on her lap.

“You didn’t have to run up on me like that,” West told the woman, as she held her cell phone in his face. “If I say stop, stop with your cameras!”

The “Flashing Lights” rapper then appeared to grab the woman’s phone and toss it on the ground as she sat in disbelief.

Seriously, the photographer could have been more discreet knowing Kardashian’s kids were present. This was just so unnecessary and harmful. Media folks need to do better than this.

