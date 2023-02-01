Anyone Need a Roommate? It Takes 4 People To Afford An Apartment In Raleigh

Born in Raleigh, North Carolina, but then raised in Salisbury, NC, Ayeeedubb always knew she wanted to have her voice heard. While receiving her bachelor’s in Human Services at Wingate University, she interned with a new hip-hop radio station in Charlotte. Ayeeedubb had her most memorable moments on social media with her videos on instagram, snapchat, and vine being favorited and reposted by many people all over the world. She wondered what she could do for a living that allows her to just be herself. That is when she decided she wanted to pursue a career as an on-air personality. After her internship ended, she was offered a job to be on-air at Charlotte’s New Hip Hop Station, Streetz 103.3 and 100.5. She was with them for three years when she was then offered her first full time radio position with Live 99.9, a Top 40 radio station in South Bend, Indiana doing nights! After a year, she moved to Albany, NY to do nights on Jamz 96.3 and was then promoted to host her own morning show! When she isn't on air entertaining the city, you can catch her creating GroupChat Topic videos, interviewing celebrities, and always keeping you laughing on social media. Ayeeedubb is now ready to make it back home to Raleigh and take over middays on K97.5!

We all know the housing and apartment market is steady growing with more complexes being built which also increases the rent for everyone in the city.

According to the study, a typical one-bedroom apartment in Raleigh costs $1,260 a month to rent, and a typical two-bedroom apartment costs $1,392 a month.

This study also says that even if you’re making the minimum wage of $7.25, it would take 3.6 full-time jobs to afford a typical one-bedroom apartment in Raleigh and 4.0 full-time jobs to afford a typical two-bedroom. That’s compared to the national average of nearly four people making minimum wage.

Raleigh is one of six cities where at least four full-time minimum-wage incomes would be needed to reasonably afford a two-bedroom rental!

With that being said, who is ready to shack up?