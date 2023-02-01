HomeAyeeedubb

Anyone Need a Roommate? It Takes 4 People To Afford An Apartment In Raleigh

We all know the housing and apartment market is steady growing with more complexes being built which also increases the rent for everyone in the city.

According to the study, a typical one-bedroom apartment in Raleigh costs $1,260 a month to rent, and a typical two-bedroom apartment costs $1,392 a month.

This study also says that even if you’re making the minimum wage of $7.25, it would take 3.6 full-time jobs to afford a typical one-bedroom apartment in Raleigh and 4.0 full-time jobs to afford a typical two-bedroom. That’s compared to the national average of nearly four people making minimum wage.

Raleigh is one of six cities where at least four full-time minimum-wage incomes would be needed to reasonably afford a two-bedroom rental!

With that being said, who is ready to shack up?

