Flavor Flav Admits To Spending over $2K On Drugs Each Day

In a recent interview he did with DJ Akademics, Flav admitted to spending $2400 a day on drugs over a span of 6 years and if you do the math, that is A LOT of money, almost $5 Million Dollars!

Thankfully enough, Flav has been sober for a good amount of time now and he says he is always open and honest about who he was and doesn’t want people to make the same mistakes that he made in his life.

Check out the interview down below!

