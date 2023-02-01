Tiffany & Co. & Nike Team Up For New Air Force 1 Collaboration

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Looks like Tiffany & Co. will once again be teaming up with Nike to drop some exclusive footwear. But instead of incorporating the classic Nike SB Dunk for their collaboration, the two brands will be remixing the classic Air Force 1 silhouette.

And it’s looking pretty damn clean.

Hypebeast is reporting that the new Tiffany & Co. Air Force 1’s is finally upon us as LeBron James was spotted rocking a pair recently. Best believe it’ll be a hot commodity when it hits the digital shelves March 7. As for the details, here’s what to expect when the sneaker drops next month. Hypebeast breaks down how this particular AF1 remix stands out amongst the many others you might have in your closet.

Referred to as the Air Force 1 1837 — nodding to Tiffany & Co.’s founding year — a premium black suede upper hosts “Tiffany Blue” Swooshes on each side in a tumbled leather. Collaborative touches are also spotted at the tongue’s “Tiffany” script and the heel’s co-branded silver detail. An all-black sole unit supports the look, matching the laces, pebbled leather overlays and dubrae. As for the sterling silver accessories, co-branded products include a shoe horn, shoe brush, dubrae designed for the sneaker and a silver whistle.

Like we said, these joints are hella clean.

The Tiffany & Co. Nike Air Force 1s are set to release March 7 on the Nike SNKRS app (good luck with that) as well as the Tiffany New York Flagship Next Door, Tiffany & Co. SoHo and select Nike retailers worldwide. The AF1s retail for $400. Y’all should’ve known these weren’t going to sell for the average Air Force 1 mom and pop spot prices, man.

Check out LeBron James rocking the exclusive joints below and let us know if these are a cop or pass for you in the comments section below.

