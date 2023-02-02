Your #1 station for hip hop and R&B!

In celebration of Black History Month, the Pope House Museum will provide scheduled weekday tours of 15 or fewer at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday- Friday.

Come learn about one of Raleigh’s most prominent Black families and one of North Carolina’s first licensed doctors!

Dates: Tuesday-Friday in February

Times: 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Ages: All

Cost: Free; suggested $5 donation

Registration is required. Register on RecLink

Call 919-996-2220 to schedule your tour.

Learn About One Of Raleigh’s Most Prominent Black Families was originally published on foxync.com