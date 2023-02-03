Latto Talks Shift Into Film And Future Empire: “Music Won’t Last Forever”

Big Latto is making some seriously big moves for her future — think movie star big!

The chart-topping rap diva stopped by Posted On The Corner recently for a convo that eventually confirmed that she’s in fact making a shift into acting. You might’ve even seen her already pop up on ABC’s The Bachelor!

The “Big Energy” emcee kept it super candid about plans to extend her career well past music, citing Rihanna as her biggest inspiration to the level that she envisions her empire reaching. “I love how she don’t got to even lift a finger,” Latto gushed about Rihanna’s decade-plus reign on top, going on to add, “FENTY Beauty, Savage x FENTY — she going crazy on that tip. I want to step into the business world.”

She’s even willing to drop the mic altogether at some point, opening up to DJ Misses by stating, “I want to set this up for something to pass down to my kids [and] make money in my sleep. Music not gon’ last forever — you not gon’ be hot forever. I’m getting ahead of that while I’m young.”

Watch the full sit-down with Latto on Posted On The Corner below:

