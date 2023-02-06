K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The Orange County Department on Aging would like anyone concerned about memory loss to take advantage of a FREE confidential Memory Screening.

Memory screenings are an important part of a good health and wellness routine for people of all ages. Screenings take just a few minutes, consist of a series of questions, and are conducted one-on-one with a certified screener.

A screening is not used to diagnose any particular illness and does not replace consultation with a qualified physician or other healthcare professional. It can check a person’s memory and other thinking skills and can indicate if someone might benefit from a more complete medical visit.

It is very important to identify the cause for any cognitive change. That is why following up for a complete checkup with a qualified healthcare professional is recommended. Some memory problems can be readily treated, such as those caused by vitamin deficiencies or thyroid problems.

Other memory problems might result from causes that are not currently reversible, such as Alzheimer’s disease or other types of dementia. In general, the earlier the diagnosis, the easier it is to treat or manage one of these conditions.

Screenings will be offered during individual appointments on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at the following locations:

Passmore Center – 103 Meadowland Drive in Hillsborough

– 103 Meadowland Drive in Hillsborough Seymour Center – 2551 Homestead Road in Chapel Hill

Call 919-968-2087 or email agingtransitions@orangecountync.gov by Friday, Feb. 17, for an appointment.

Orange County To Provide Free Memory Screenings was originally published on foxync.com