Russ Parr’s Black History Moment: James McCune Smith

For today’s Black History Moment, Russ talks about the life and legacy of James McCune Smith.

James Mccune Smith was born in 1813. He was an American abolitionist and author who was born in Manhattan. He was the first African American to hold a medical degree from the University of Glasgow in Scotland. After his return to the United States and became the first African American to run a pharmacy in the nation. He used his training in medicine and statistics to refute common misconceptions about race, intelligence, medicine, and society in general. He has been most well-known for his leadership as an abolitionist and a member of the American Anti-Slavery Society with Frederick Douglass. He helped start the National Council of Colored People in 1853, the first permanent national organization. Blacks Douglas called Smith the single most important influence on his life.

His name is James Mccune Smith and that’s your black history.

