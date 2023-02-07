Movie Theaters Change Prices Depending On Where Your Seat Is

Born in Raleigh, North Carolina, but then raised in Salisbury, NC, Ayeeedubb always knew she wanted to have her voice heard. While receiving her bachelor’s in Human Services at Wingate University, she interned with a new hip-hop radio station in Charlotte. Ayeeedubb had her most memorable moments on social media with her videos on instagram, snapchat, and vine being favorited and reposted by many people all over the world. She wondered what she could do for a living that allows her to just be herself. That is when she decided she wanted to pursue a career as an on-air personality. After her internship ended, she was offered a job to be on-air at Charlotte’s New Hip Hop Station, Streetz 103.3 and 100.5. She was with them for three years when she was then offered her first full time radio position with Live 99.9, a Top 40 radio station in South Bend, Indiana doing nights! After a year, she moved to Albany, NY to do nights on Jamz 96.3 and was then promoted to host her own morning show! When she isn't on air entertaining the city, you can catch her creating GroupChat Topic videos, interviewing celebrities, and always keeping you laughing on social media. Ayeeedubb is now ready to make it back home to Raleigh and take over middays on K97.5!

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

We already know the snacks at a movie theater is what makes going to the movies be expensive, but now some theaters will make you pay more or less for wherever you choose to sit in the theater.

AMC Theaters revealed on Monday that they will price tickets based on seat location in the theater, so movie goers will pay different prices depending on the proximity of the screen.

So, basically, the closer you are to the screen, the cheaper it will be. Even though they haven’t revealed exactly how much of a price different this will all be for movie fans.

Their site does offer this as some information regarding seat prices :

Standard Sightline: The “most common” seats, which are available for “the traditional cost of a ticket.”

Value Sightline – Seats in the front row, which are “available at a lower price than Standard Sightline seats”

Preferred Sightline – Seats typically in “the middle of the auditorium,” which are priced at “a slight premium to Standard Sightline seats.”

What do you think about this?