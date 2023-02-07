In this new interview, Karen Clark talks with Tamara Jade and Saint Aubyn, stars of the NC Theater’s production of DREAMGIRLS, heading to the Raleigh Memorial Auditorium at Duke Energy Center for The Performing Arts on February 7- 12. You can grab your tickets at https://nctheatre.com/ .

American vocalist, actress, songwriter, and producer TAMARA JADE (playing Effie White) hails from Bowie, Maryland. 12x Grammy Award-winning artist John Legend describes her voice as having a “fire in it” and said that “watching her on stage is mesmerizing.” Tamara has electrified stages with the likes of Madonna, Lizzo, Jon Batiste, John Legend, Emily King, Usher, Yung Gravy, Tori Kelly, and PJ Morton, and her voice can be heard on Kodak Black’s “Easter in Miami” which gained 20 MILLION views on YouTube! From the world’s stages to the biggest brands like NIKE, Toyota, Amazon Prime, K8 Hair, and Hanes, Tamara is literally EVERYWHERE! Tamara now calls Los Angeles home and is blazing new trails: focusing on her budding television and film career! Catch her debut as a series regular on season 4 of HBO’s “A Black Lady Sketch Show” this Spring.

SAINT AUBYN (playing James “Thunder” Early) is an artist who strives to entertain his audiences with hopes that they leave each and every performance feeling fulfilled. He previously appeared on Broadway in Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations (which earned him a GRAMMY nomination), Beautiful: The Carole King Musical and in regional/touring productions of Smokey Joe’s Cafe (20th Anniversary Tour) and Dreamgirls (with Gallery Players) Film/Television credits include Bojangles, Admissions, and being Co-Host of the Salute THEM Awards with Loni Love and Yo-Yo. He has also shared the stage with Miss Patti Labelle!

A Chat With Tamara Jade and Saint Aubyn From NC Theatre’s “Dreamgirls” was originally published on foxync.com