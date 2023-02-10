THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

In more surprising news, the defense lawyer for three men accused of murdering rapper XXXtentacion who’s real name is Jahseh Onfroy during a robbery name Drake as another possible subject. XXXtentacion was murdered in 2018 shortly after leaving a Florida motorcycle shop in 2018. The rapper was followed after withdrawing 50 thousand dollar from his local bank.

Suspects Michael Boatright, Dedrick Williams, and Trayvon Newsome are accused of carrying out the fatal crime. All three now are now facing a first degree murder charge. During opening arguments, the defense attorney for the three men argued that the court should also investigate the ongoing feud between the late rappers XXX and Drake that was brewing before his untimely death. XXX once claimed on social media that if he ever ended up dead, “Drake did it.” A statement that Onfroy later retracted.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Prosecutors say there is no evidence linking Drake to the crime whatsoever. The three men in custody were caught on surveillance footage blocking in Onfroy’s vehicle as he was attempting to leave the motorcycle shop. Lore’l has this and more on The LO Down!

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

LO Down: Defense In XXXtentacion Murder Trial Suggest Drake May Be Tied To Case was originally published on themorninghustle.com