Texas Man Stole Some Monkeys and Threatens To Do It Again

Born in Raleigh, North Carolina, but then raised in Salisbury, NC, Ayeeedubb always knew she wanted to have her voice heard. While receiving her bachelor’s in Human Services at Wingate University, she interned with a new hip-hop radio station in Charlotte. Ayeeedubb had her most memorable moments on social media with her videos on instagram, snapchat, and vine being favorited and reposted by many people all over the world. She wondered what she could do for a living that allows her to just be herself. That is when she decided she wanted to pursue a career as an on-air personality. After her internship ended, she was offered a job to be on-air at Charlotte’s New Hip Hop Station, Streetz 103.3 and 100.5. She was with them for three years when she was then offered her first full time radio position with Live 99.9, a Top 40 radio station in South Bend, Indiana doing nights! After a year, she moved to Albany, NY to do nights on Jamz 96.3 and was then promoted to host her own morning show! When she isn't on air entertaining the city, you can catch her creating GroupChat Topic videos, interviewing celebrities, and always keeping you laughing on social media. Ayeeedubb is now ready to make it back home to Raleigh and take over middays on K97.5!

It is truly a Freaky Friday.

A man in Texas decided to steal two monkeys from the Dallas Zoo because he loves animals and wanted to set them free.

If you wanted to know how exactly he stole these monkeys, he told police that he made away with the monkeys on January 29 after he cut an enclosure’s metal mesh.

He also said he entered the zoo by scaling a fence, adding that he waited until dark to commit the alleged crime. After he took possession of the monkeys, the suspect said he made his way to a vacant home that contained other animals he kept.

The man has since been charged with six counts of animal cruelty and two counts of burglary.

Another crazy part of this story is that he says he will steal more monkeys if he is released. Soooo. Do you keep him locked up to protect the monkeys? Questions that need answers.