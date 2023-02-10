Believe The Hype: IRS Wants Some To Wait To File Taxes!

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

This week we are talking taxes! Although it’s only two weeks into tax season the IRS is urging some taxpayers to hold off on filing. The 19 states affected include Virginia, California, Georgia, New Jersey and more. If you received a tax refund from your state in 2022, like the inflation refund that was given to some people to offset the influx of everyday necessities like gas, food, and water, the Internal Revenue Service is recommending that you yield filing until they can figure out if it is truly taxable.

The IRS said in a statement, “We are working with state tax officials as quickly as possible to provide more information and provide clarity for taxpayers.” Make sure to speak with your tax specialist if you believe you were affected for further advice!

