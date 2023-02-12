HomeEntertainment News

New Music From 2Pac in 2023?

2Pac’s estate will reportedly release music from the late legend this year.

Benefit Auction For Intercambios Culturales Project For El Salvador

Source: Ron Galella / Getty

Music fans might just be receiving never-before heard music from legendary rap icon Tupac Shakur, courtesy of the late rapper’s estate.

The surprising news comes from a Pac fan page, who detailed the rumored release. “SO WORD ON THE STREETS IS THAT UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP WILL BE DROPPING A NEW 2PAC GREATEST HITS,” they wrote. “The album will consist of previously released recordings from the ‘2Pacalypse Now’ period to Pac’s ‘Thug Life’ period with 4 previously unreleased Pre-Death Row tracks. S/O to @2pac_forum_com for the info.”

The 38th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Press Room

Source: KMazur / Getty

