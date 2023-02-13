Rubi Rose Calls Out Rapper DDG For Trying To Hook Up With Her While With Halle!

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

The brewing drama between Rubi Rose and her ex-boyfriend rapper Pontiac DDG has finally escalated into a war of words on social media. The rapper who is currently dating Halle Bailey recent tweets may have alluded to a possible split between the two and apparently that’s all Rubi Rose had to see before she let her true feeling show.

After Rubi Rose accused DDG of giving Halle Bailey her old T-shirt, which DDG denied Rubi showed a direct message from DDG wondering if she was still in L.A. and asking where she was at. Another message that DDG also publicly denied in a since deleted tweet. Halle Bailey also chimed in from her Twitter account stating,

“The devil is working, please don’t feed into the lies, especially from a third party.”

Although one sister from the Bailey clan has spoken out and later retracted her statements, everyone is still waiting on Chloe to come to Halle’s defense or speak her piece. We’re sure Halle has insisted that she falls back until all the drama simmers down. Meanwhile, there has now been a petition online for Halle to leave DDG that has received over 1000 signatures! Would you sign it?

