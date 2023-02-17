Mark Your Calendar For The Wake Forest Film Festival

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The Wake Forest Film Festival will spotlight passionate, creative and thought-provoking movies by some of today’s most promising and accomplished local, national and international filmmakers. The two-day film showcase will engage audiences with films of all lengths and genres. Intended for both the general public and film professionals.

Two-Day passes are $20 plus tax.

This Year’s Schedule

Friday, March 3

6-7 pm – Block 1: Music

I’m A Ukrainian – Bordertown

Back for the Future

7-9:30 pm – Block 2: Student Films

Sunset

Dream Soda

Avery

Tango Para La Vida

Denial

1700 lbs.

Paper Chasers

Sticks and Stones

Sonata

Homer: Great Teller of Tales

Suga Brown

9:30-11 pm – Mix & Mingle

Saturday, March 4

11 am-12:30 pm – Block 3: Documentary Full Length

Step by Step

1-4:30 pm – Block 4: Documentary Shorts

Why T-Rex doesn’t Fly

There Is No Separation

abridged

The Wall That Heals

Bird Lady

Raised/Razed

4:30-5:15 pm – Live Podcast featuring Industry Professionals

5:30-6:30 pm – VIP Dinner

6:30-8:15 pm – Block 5: Family

Match Day

Imposter Pastor

The History of the Wake Forest Film Festival

The Wake Forest Film Festival was created from the dreams of three like-minded women with a passion to evoke social change in their community: Cathy Gouge, Wake Forest Renaissance Center for the Arts Manager (2015-2019), Gauri Singh, filmmaker and resident, and Kimberly Soden, Cultural Arts Board member (2018-2020). These women discovered they shared the desire to bring awareness to the fast growing, diverse community of Wake Forest by creating a film festival that would attract independent film artists from across the globe.

After numerous meetings and conversations, festival founders Gouge, Singh, and Soden were joined by other community volunteers and a committee was formed to launch the first Wake Forest Film Festival in 2018. That first festival featured films from across the globe and attracted filmmakers and industry professionals.

The year 2023 marks the fourth year of the Wake Forest Film Festival. The two-day festival features 22 films in four categories: student, documentary, music, and family.

Wake Forest welcomes filmmakers and industry professionals from across the United States to share their art of storytelling through the medium of film.

2022 Awards Presentation

