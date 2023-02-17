New Edition Prepares For The Legacy Tour (EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW)

As you know, legendary R&B supergroup New Edition is set to hit the road this spring for The Legacy Tour with Keith Sweat, Guy, and Tank. The tour will make its way to the Triad, hitting the Greensboro Coliseum on April 23.

In this exclusive interview, Karen Clark does her best not to “fangirl out” (her words, not ours) as she chats with NE’s Ronnie DeVoe and Ricky Bell about tour preparations, their legacy, and what’s next. Could we see a Vegas residency in the future? And what about new music?! Well, watch the interview and find out!

