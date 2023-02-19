Travis Scott Gives Fans An Update on New Album “Utopia”

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Travis Scott recently gave music fans a timeline of when to expect his upcoming album, Utopia.

During Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack All-Star Weekend, the rapper paused his live show to give fans an update on his new album. At the February 18th event, Scott announced that the highly anticipated Utopia, will drop after all Cactus Jack Label artists drop their projects.

“Sheck Wes you know The Scotts is on the way,” Travis announced. “We got Faygo about to put out a little EP that’s on the way. And right after that Utopia is [dropping]. So we came here to drop that message and I can’t wait til these m****f****s drop their s**t”.

When previously speaking to I-D Magazine about the album, Travis said

“I never tell people this, and I’m probably going to keep it a secret still, but I’m working with some new people and I’m just trying to expand the sound. I’ve been making beats again, rapping on my own beats, just putting everything together and trying to grow it really. That’s been one of the most fun things about working on this album. I’m evolving, collaborating with new people, delivering a whole new sound, a whole new range.” Travis told the publication. He added “I want to make a f**king new sound. I might spend days banging my head against a wall trying to figure it out, but once I do it, it’s like ultimate ecstasy.”

Check out the Houston rapper announcing his upcoming project below.

Here’s the rumored Cactus Jack release schedule.

