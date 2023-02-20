Check Out These Produce Distribution Sites In Raleigh

Raleigh Parks is partnering with The Produce Project to provide pick-up locations for fresh produce at various community centers across the City. The Produce Project offers shares of fresh produce at a third of the cost.
How It Works
- You order a $20 produce share at produceproject.org
- Pick up your share from any of the locations listed at right on their specified days/during specified times.
- Keep the produce you need from your share and leave the rest to be donated locally.
- Each week, hundreds of pounds of fresh produce are donated to families that are food insecure.
2023 Produce Pick-Up Sites
Abbotts Creek Community Center
9950 Durant Road Raleigh, NC 27614
Tuesdays, 3 p.m.-8 p.m.
John Chavis Memorial Park
720 Chavis Way Raleigh, NC 27601
Thursdays, 3 p.m.-8 p.m.
Kiwanis Neighborhood Center
2525 Noble Road Raleigh, NC 27608
Thursdays, 3 p.m.-8 p.m.
Marsh Creek Community Center
3050 N New Hope Road Raleigh, NC 27604
Tuesdays, 3 p.m.-8 p.m.
