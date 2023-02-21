Register For These Upcoming Easter Events

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Check out these upcoming Easter events in the town of Cary!

Hippity Hoppity Easter Egg Hunt

April 1 | Free | Age 3-12 | Registration Required

Resident registration February 20

Nonresident registration March 6

Two locations to choose from. Register your child for one location. Register on mycary.org using the program code below.

Gates open for egg hunt check-in at 9:15 a.m.

Alston Ridge Middle School Football Field | Program Code 025885

WakeMed Soccer Park-Cross Country Field | Program Code 025886

Easter Egg Hunt Starts at 10 a.m.

All age groups start at the same time.

Grab your Easter baskets and join us for an egg hunt for the little bunnies. The Easter Bunny is so excited about this egg hunt that he’s delivered LOTS of eggs! Registration is required, and each child must register. Please bring your own basket for the Easter eggs. Gates open at 9:15 a.m. for check-in, where you’ll receive your wristband to participate. Enjoy a magician, juggler, and LED hooper artist, snap a photo with the Easter Bunny and more before the egg hunt begins!

Egg hunt areas will be divided up by age as shown below. Children will be directed to their hunt area on the day of the event. All age groups start at the same time.

Ages 3-5

Ages 6-9

Ages 10-12

*Event will be held rain or shine. In case of severe weather, check the status of this event on our Weather Delays/Cancellations page

Easter Fun Basket

Registration Required

Local Pickup Only | 024960 | $15(R) $22(NR) | Age 3-8 | Kiwanis Shelter-Bond Park

Easter fun in a basket! Sign up for this family activity basket filled with eggs for hiding, Easter crafts, game ideas, sidewalk chalk, treats, and more! Local pick-up dates are, March 27 or 28. When you arrive, hop out of the car, visit with the Easter Bunny, and snap a photo with the Bunny. This basket is just the right size for one child. Register each child separately. Registration ends while supplies last. An email with pickup information will be sent after registration ends. Local pickup only *Event will be held rain or shine but may move locations if heavy rain. Check the status of this event on our Weather Delays/Cancellations page Breakfast With the Bunny April 1| 9-10 a.m. | Herbert C. Young Community Center $5 for ages 3 & up; free for 2 & under Advance ticket purchase required Join the Easter Bunny for a delicious continental breakfast provided by the Cary Teen Council. Muffins, donuts, fresh fruit, and more will be served. Be sure to bring your Easter smiles as, the Easter Bunny will be available for photos and videos for ticket holders. There will be a private egg hunt immediately after breakfast, weather permitting, exclusively for ticket holders. Tickets are required for this Cary Teen Council fundraiser and are limited and must be purchased in advance. Tickets go on sale Monday, March 6, at Herbert C. Young Community Center. No tickets will be sold the morning of the event. For more information, call (919) 460-4965.

Register For These Upcoming Easter Events was originally published on foxync.com