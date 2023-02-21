HomeEntertainment News

730 Joe Taps In With DJ Remedy [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

NOTE: This video contains explicit language.

Raleigh native 730 Joe stopped by the Sunday Wrap-Up with DJ Remedy for an exclusive interview to talk about his burgeoning career. This interview gets deep as the crew discusses the emotions in his music, the importance of being around the right people, and what he has next… and of course, we had to ask about his Top 3!

