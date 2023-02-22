Having a conversation with Pastor Mike Jr. will always remind you of what if feels like to experience a true messenger of God. Thankfully we had that glorious pleasure here at POTC recently as he stopped by for a brief chat to celebrate the success of his new album, Impossible.
As you can see below, he has a lot to be proud of when it comes to this project:
RELATED: GloRilla Speaks On Her Homegirls, Being A Homebody And Recording “F.N.F.”
The founder of Rock City Church brought that infectious energy of his congregation straight to the studio, much to the gratitude of both Incognito and DJ Misses. From speaking on his greatest collaborator being none other than momma herself, who recently battled sepsis, to aspirations to work alongside Drake, Quality Control, GloRilla and Mary J. Blige specifically, the convo definitely makes for a worthy listen.
Watch the full interview with Pastor Mike Jr. on Posted On The Corner below:
Pastor Mike Jr. Brings Us To Church With Talks Of Ministry, Music And Collaborating With His Mom was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
De La Soul Founding Member Trugoy The Dove Dead At 54
-
5 Year- Old Students Get Caught Having Sex In School Bathroom
-
Quality Control Music Acquired By HYBE America for $300 Million
-
Imaginary Players: Big Gipp Thinks Beyoncé Would Be With 2Pac Instead Of Jay-Z If Alive
-
Check Out These Produce Distribution Sites In Raleigh
-
Youth Seeking Job Skills Can Now Apply for 2023 Durham YouthWorks Program
-
T.I. & The Game Have a Standoff with LAPD at Club
-
YG Has Some Harsh Words For Clippers Owner Donald Sterling [Exclusive Video]