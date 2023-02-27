HomeBrian Dawson

Russell Wilson Talks About His Worst Season

Variety Sports & Entertainment Breakfast, Los Angeles, USA - 11 July 2019

Source: Variety / Getty

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Russell Wilson asked himself in an interview, What happened to the nine-time Pro bowler who had led the Seattle Seahawks to a Super Bowl XLVII win? Russell was sacked 55 times and only threw 16 touchdown passes this season. New coach Sean Payton will have to get Russell Wilson back on track if there’s any hope for a better season. Russell promised that in his offseason he would turn the microscope on himself and figure out where he fell short. Hopefully, the 15 years coaching the Saints and Drew Brees will give Payton the upper hand in getting Wilson back to peak performance.

 

More from K97.5
Engaging Black America
Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2023
Close