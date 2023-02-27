Russell Wilson Talks About His Worst Season

Russell Wilson asked himself in an interview, What happened to the nine-time Pro bowler who had led the Seattle Seahawks to a Super Bowl XLVII win? Russell was sacked 55 times and only threw 16 touchdown passes this season. New coach Sean Payton will have to get Russell Wilson back on track if there’s any hope for a better season. Russell promised that in his offseason he would turn the microscope on himself and figure out where he fell short. Hopefully, the 15 years coaching the Saints and Drew Brees will give Payton the upper hand in getting Wilson back to peak performance.
-
5 Year- Old Students Get Caught Having Sex In School Bathroom
-
Bobby Brown Gives Rickey Smiley Advice On Coping After Suffering Personal Loss
-
R. Kelly Sentenced to 20 Years for Child Sex Crimes in Illinois
-
Imaginary Players: Big Gipp Thinks Beyoncé Would Be With 2Pac Instead Of Jay-Z If Alive
-
Check Out These Produce Distribution Sites In Raleigh
-
Youth Seeking Job Skills Can Now Apply for 2023 Durham YouthWorks Program
-
T.I. & The Game Have a Standoff with LAPD at Club
-
Floyd Mayweather Ex-Fiance Says "He Will Never Own The Clippers"