CBS 17 reports that three individuals were arrested and charged with illegal street racing.

Wake County law enforcement caught 23-year-old Alberto Fonseca, 19-year-old Christian Cooper, and 34-year-old James Smith in a pre-planned street race with two motorcycles and a car. It happened along South Saunders Street on Thursday (Feb. 23), shortly after 10 pm. According to officials, multiple drivers reached 80 mph, nearly double the speed limit in the area.

In addition to street racing, the three individuals also received reckless driving to endanger charges.

Wake County Sheriff’s Deputy Beckley Vaughan, who works in the specialized traffic unit, says he has seen an uptick in illegal street racing and reckless driving in recent years. “Two days ago, the first car I stopped was going 107 mph, right after that was 113 mph, and then right after that was 105 mph and these are on the road during the daylight,” Vaughan said. “These are people that for no valid reason feel the need to speed and they’re doing it on the same roads that you and I drive on every day.”

He adds, “It’s a big safety concern, not just for us but for the public as well and for the driver. One of the problems that you see with increase speed [is] the increase in the seriousness of the crashes.”

The Sheriff’s Office and other local law enforcement are working to crack down on these cases. Just this past December, police confiscated four cars intended to be illegally raced in Raleigh during a multi-agency traffic operation.

Hopefully folks will learn to think twice before trying to reenact Fast and Furious in the Triangle.

3 People Charged With Street Racing in Raleigh was originally published on foxync.com