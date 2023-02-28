Ride With Remedy Freestyles: LilGo9X Goes Off On The Mic

NOTE: Content includes explicit language.
Coming out of Burlington, LilGo9X is the latest local talent to bless the mic with two fire freestyles! Check out the full freestyle above, and listen to his latest project, 24 Hours, on all platforms!
