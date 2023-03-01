Black Colorado Ranchers Arrested After Claims They Are Targets Of A Racist ‘Reign of Terror’

Courtney and Nicole Mallery, Black ranchers who own a 1,000 acre property called Freedom Acres, in the predominantly White area of El Paso County, Colorado have been targeted in racially motivated attacks. The couple has claimed that they have suffered racial harassment, resulting in their livestock being slaughtered, tools destroyed, surveillance equipment broken, and property vandalized. They believe the individual leading this reign of terror and trauma is Deputy Emory Ray Gerhart, with the rest of the local police force participating in the abuse following his lead. The Mallory’s believe Gerhart is corrupt and racist. On Feb. 6 Courtney Mallery, 41, was arrested on a warrant for felony stalking. This is the same charge his wife was accused of a month before. The couple has hired a lawyer and the local NAACP is also assisting in this case.
-
5 Year- Old Students Get Caught Having Sex In School Bathroom
-
Bobby Brown Gives Rickey Smiley Advice On Coping After Suffering Personal Loss
-
R. Kelly Sentenced to 20 Years for Child Sex Crimes in Illinois
-
J. Cole, Drake, Usher & More Are Coming to 2023 Dreamville Festival
-
Check Out These Produce Distribution Sites In Raleigh
-
T.I. & The Game Have a Standoff with LAPD at Club
-
Surprise Box Office Hit "Cocaine Bear" Has a Real-Life NC Connection
-
YG Has Some Harsh Words For Clippers Owner Donald Sterling [Exclusive Video]