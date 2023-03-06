Did Chris Rock Lose His Funny?

This past weekend, Chris Rock had his stand up special on Netflix that was actually broadcasted live and even though I have not watched the whole thing in its entirety, thanks to social media, the people are saying he has lost his funny!
A lot of clips are going around that show him STILL talking about the Will Smith slap, but the jokes just don’t seem THAT funny. Some people even think the laughs are some how added in and that may be a stretch…but I wouldn’t be surprised!
Chris Rock also makes jokes about Jada Pinkett Smith and Meghan Markle.
Check out some of the special in the video below and let me know what you thought about the Chris Rock “comedy” special.
