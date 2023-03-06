Reality television personality and rapper Sukihana is always going viral for some of the wildest reasons. This time she hit the blogs because of thoughts around best friends and sex. Suki tells Kandi Burrus’ Kandi Koated Live Podcast “sometimes the best sex comes from the person you call bro.”
Listen below
Amanda and DJ Nailz ponder the topic and ask if it is true?
Watch below
Check out this and more in today’s episode of the Amanda Seales Show. Listen wherever you check out your favorite podcasts
Is The Best Sex From Someone You Call Bro? was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
