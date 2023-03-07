Scholarships For Sanderson High School Seniors

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The mission of the Midtown Raleigh Alliance is:

To promote the Midtown community for economic development;

To advocate for the collective needs of the community;

To connect individuals and business leaders in Midtown with elected officials and serve as a clearinghouse for community information; and

To give back to the community through service and charitable activities.

As part of our community engagement and charitable activities, the MRA has created the Midtown Community Hero Scholarship Program and Fund. The goal of this program is to award a deserving Sanderson High School senior with a monetary scholarship that can be used toward college tuition or expenses. The Leadership of the MRA feel strongly that a community must, to the extent possible, work to cultivate leaders of tomorrow and provide opportunities which might not otherwise exist. With the rising expenses associated with college enrollment, materials, and room and board, scholarships can play a critical role in deciding if college is possible and which one(s) are affordable. Apply for the scholarship.

About the scholarship

The scholarship fund will be $1500+ and will be for a single year only (non-recurring). The MRA will conduct a scholarship fund drive each year and will accept contributions from individuals and organizations. Contributions will be made out to the Sanderson PTO with a reference of the MRA Scholarship Fund. Because MRA is not a 501(c)(3) charity, contributors wishing to take a charitable tax deduction must make payment to the Sanderson PTO, as they are a 501(C)(3) charged with administering the scholarships for the school.

​Applicants competing for the scholarship will have a GPA of 3.5 or better and be on track to graduate in the spring. Applicants will have a demonstrated history of community service and engagement throughout their high school experience. Applicants are also given the opportunity to provide a letter of recommendation from a current or previous teacher, coach or counselor. Lastly, applicants will provide a written essay. Apply for the scholarship.

