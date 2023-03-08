21 Year Old Pregnant Chicago Women Killed Trying To Rob Driver

According to the outlet, police report that Genesis Escobar entered a vehicle “in the 5200 block of West Montana Street.” Additionally, upon her entry into the vehicle, Escobar allegedly “announced a robbery.
Escobar’s friend, Iris Alvarez told reporters that she heard gunshots and ran to the window. Alvarez told CBS News, “We looked out the window and seen that the vehicle – someone opened the driver door, walked around the vehicle, pulled the body out and drove off. I feel that for a person to do that to someone, doesn’t have a heart.”
According to Fox 32 Chicago, no suspects are in custody “as detectives investigate.”
