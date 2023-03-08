Living Rhythms African Drum Performance In Wake Forest

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Living Rhythms, a cultural arts company that provides hands-on programs in West African drumming and dancing, will offer a free performance on Saturday, March 25, at 11 a.m. at the Alston-Massenburg Center, 416 N. Taylor St.

Known for their captivating drums, high-energy dancing, and non-stop audience participation, Living Rhythms performances are an educational, transformative, and exciting exploration of the drumming and dance of West Africa. The show begins with an attention-grabbing surprise entrance by the artists which has spectators on the edge of their seats right from the beginning.

With continual opportunities to sing and clap along, audience members enjoy learning about the rhythms and songs that represent traditions of several African ethnic groups. They then learn about dances that historically accompany the musical selections. Strong emphasis is placed on the traditional West African values of respect, community, and teamwork.

Families and children of all ages are invited to attend what promises to be a highly animated performance, but seating is limited.

The Living Rhythms African Drum Performance is part of the Wake Forest Renaissance Centre’s “Arts for All” free community performance series, which is supported by United Arts Council of Raleigh and Wake County. For more information, contact Renaissance Centre Specialist Debra Horton at 919-435-9566 or dhorton@wakeforestnc.gov.

