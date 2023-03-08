HomeBrian Dawson

Former Lakers, Pau Gasol Gets A Surprise From Vanessa Bryant

The Lakers’ arena was surprised with a never before video of Kobe Bryant.  His wife Vanessa Bryant shared the heartfelt video. During Tuesday’s ceremony, Vanessa Bryant shared an old clip from 2016 with a message to Gasol of Bryant predicting the jersey retirement.

Gasol tearfully stated, “But I can’t go on without talking about the person and the face I don’t see — the brother that elevated me, inspired me, challenged me to be a better player. Just to be a better man overall.”

