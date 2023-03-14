HomeAyeeedubb

Stop The Violence Walk in Raleigh This Weekend

Students Protest For National Walkout Day

Source: J.R. Davis / Radio One D.C.

There is a special event going on in Raleigh this Saturday at Roberts Park Community Center.

The William Foundation Presents the Stop The Violence Walk and Cookout. The walk starts at 3:00pm sharp and will start at the basketball courts. There will also be a live dj, free food, basketball games, face painting and more.

The organizers do ask that you wear the color orange.

