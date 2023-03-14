Happy Pi Day! We celebrate it annually on March 14th in honor of the ratio of the circumference of any circle to the diameter of that circle. (You remember that from high school math, right??)
In honor of the day, check out some local eateries offering special deals on pies.
Get 20% off at Jet’s Pizza for Pi Day!
Get $3.14 off an adult buffet at Cicis for Pi Day!
Get deals on pie slices at The Fresh Market!
Here's Where You Can Celebrate The Deals On Pi Day was originally published on foxync.com
