Sertoma Arts Center In Raleigh Looking For Artists!

Sertoma Arts Center, located at Shelley Lake, is seeking submissions for the 2024 Gallery Program.

Designed to serve as one of the City of Raleigh’s community exhibition spaces, Sertoma Arts Center’s Gallery Program has introduced hundreds of artists to area residents and visitors.

The exhibits inspire, enlighten and enhance the cultural environment of our community. The galleries are free, open to the public, and are a valued component of the community arts education experience.

Artists working in any medium are encouraged to apply. This could include works in progress, hybridized practices, collaborative projects, book and print arts, ceramics, drawing and painting, fibers, glass, and metal arts.

This is a fee free artist call open to all artists. Persons 18+ years of age, residing in the City of Raleigh, who participate or make art at Sertoma Arts Center are prioritized. However, artists working across the region are encouraged to apply.

Mail-in proposals must be postmarked by Friday, June 16, 2023

Online proposals must be submitted by Friday, June 30, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. EST

For full details and to submit a proposal, click here .

