Latto Recalls Being Arrested At LAX Airport

Rapper Latto recalled being arrested at the airport in Los Angeles prior to boarding a flight.

Latto recently shared with fans that she was once arrested at Los Angeles International Airport for carrying a loaded gun. On March 17th, the rapper tweeted a lyric from her verse on the Mello Buckzz track “Boom, Pt. 2″.”B****es P***C ain’t taking NUN!!!”, she wrote. This prompted a fan to finish the lyric by writing, “I got lok’ed up in da airport.. GODAMN forgot da gun”. This prompted Latto to breakdown exactly what happened when she was arrested.

“Went to LAX w a loaded glock 17 in my Birk got locked & let out in a few hours lmaooo booked a $75k jet to my show in Alabama & still made it on time! [face exhaling emoji] no cap in my rap TUH,” she explained. Check out the online exchange below.