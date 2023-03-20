N.O.R.E of Drink Champs Accused of Baiting The Isley Brothers to Speak Foul on Beyonce

It seems like one day everyone was a huge fan of N.O.R.E and The Drink Champs Podcast and now, it is a whole new story.
They recently did an episode with the legendary Isley Brothers and there is one clip going viral where N.O.R.E is basically talking to the Brothers in a way to GET THEM to talk bad about Beyonce in hopes for a clip of their podcast to go viral. I mean, they went viral, but it looks bad on N.O.R.E and not The Isley Brothers.
