Philadelphia is having a serious water crisis. The city of Philadelphia is recommending that their residents use bottled water for drinking and cooking after a chemical spill happened because of pipe rupture at a local chemical plant and spilled into the Delaware River. Philly, y’all are in our hearts. I Just hope they get this right because I don’t want y’all at some stores fighting over that water. I hope they get it together.
Trending on the Timeline: Philadelphia Water Crisis was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
