Pre-Party To Kick Off Saturday’s Easter Egg Hunt In Wake Forest

The Wake Forest Parks, Recreation & Cultural Resources Department will host its annual Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, April 1, at E. Carroll Joyner Park, 701 Harris Road.

Presented by Bumgarner & Martin Orthodontics and Skylift Garage Doors, this year’s event will begin with a first-of-its-kind pre-party at 10 a.m. Featuring music, fun and games, and a visit from the Easter Bunny, the pre-party festivities will take place in the Joyner Park Amphitheater.

The egg hunts will get underway at 11 a.m. with over 15,000 eggs containing prizes and candy hidden across four locations. Children ages 3 and younger and ages 10-12 will hunt for eggs at separate locations beginning at 11 a.m.; ages 4-6 and ages 7-9 will begin in separate areas at 11:30 a.m., while the egg hunt for children with disabilities will begin at 11:45 a.m. A downloadable map of the egg hunt areas is available at http://bit.ly/WFEasterEggHunt.

Children participating in these egg hunts should bring their own baskets or bags. No registration is required, and all hunts are free.

The following local businesses and organizations have generously contributed to the 2023 Wake Forest Easter Egg Hunt: Bumgarner and Martin Orthodontics, Skylift Garage Doors, Girl Scouts – NC Coastal Pines, The College at Southeastern, Primrose School of Heritage Wake Forest, The Butcher’s Market, and Crossroads Fellowship.

In the event of inclement weather, the Easter Egg Hunt may be relocated inside the Joyner Park Community Center, 701 Harris Road. Weather-related updates will be posted on the Town website, Nextdoor site, and Facebook page. Smart phone users who have downloaded the Town of Wake Forest app will also receive a push notification message concerning any schedule changes. To download the Town app, visit http://bit.ly/TOWFApp.

For more information about the 20232 Easter Egg Hunt, visit http://bit.ly/WFEasterEggHunt or contact Parks, Recreation & Cultural Resources at 919-435-9560.

The Easter Egg Hunt is a Wake Forest Outdoors event. To view a complete listing of the Town’s warm weather events and activities, visit http://bit.ly/WakeForestOutdoors. To receive email notifications concerning special events in Wake Forest, sign up for E-Notifier at https://bit.ly/WFEnotifier.

