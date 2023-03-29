LaTocha Scott Kicks It In The Studio With DVS

DVS kicks it in the studio with LaTocha Scott of the group Xscape inside the Foxy Studios. The powerhouse vocalist has a new album, The Invitation: A Conversation With God, set to be released on Good Friday. In this interview, she talks about the recording process, as well as some other business ventures that are focused on finding a better self, physically and spiritually.
