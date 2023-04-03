Don’t Miss The Rocky Mount Easter Eggstravaganza

The city of Rocky Mount will host Easter Eggstravaganza, from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, April
8, at Sunset Park.
The event is free to attend, including admission to Sunset Park’s train and carousel rides. There
also will be an inflatable play area and the highly anticipated Easter egg hunt.
To ensure that everyone has a fair chance, the egg hunts will be divided into age groups. Here is
the schedule for the egg hunts:
o Ages 0-3: 12 p.m.
o Ages 4-6: 12:30 p.m.
o Ages 7-9: 1:30 p.m.
o Ages 10-12: 2:00 p.m.
o Special populations: 2:30-3 p.m.
Food trucks will also be on site, offering a variety of items for sale.
This event has become a beloved tradition for families in the area, drawing hundreds of attendees
each year.
