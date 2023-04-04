Now this is some March Madness.
RELATED: See Pics And Video From Megan Thee Stallion’s March Madness Show
RELATED: Lil Nas X Takes Over Houston’s Downtown for March Madness Music Fest
A Houston barber was tossed into a Harris County Jail over the weekend after authorities say he impersonated a public servant. Court documents state that Trayvone Lil Darus Stevenson, 28, claimed to be covering security as a police officer, with the sole purpose of seeing #MeganTheeStallion’s sold-out performance at Discovery Green.
Authorities say Stevenson was observed wearing “Police K-9” vest, but didn’t have a dog. On Monday (April 3), the judge granted Stevenson, who has no previous record, a $20,000 bond.
Report: Houston Man Impersonated Cop To See Megan Thee Stallion Show was originally published on theboxhouston.com
-
Tekashi 6ix9ine Hospitalized After Brutal Attack in South Florida Gym
-
Watch Out For Utility Scammers In Rocky Mount
-
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® Paints Raleigh Pink & Green for Mid-Atlantic Regional Conference
-
Dreamville Adds Free Event Celebrating 50 Years of Hip Hop
-
Watch: Usher Trolls Fans at Dreamville Music Festival!
-
Dreamville Music Festival: Day 1 Recap
-
Hot Items You Need To Cop From Dreamville's 2023 Pop-Up Shop!
-
2 Dead, Multiple People Injured In Shooting At Yo Gotti’s Memphis Restaurant